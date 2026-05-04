Department of Public Safety pushes more education this Motorcycle Awareness Month

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Public Safety is stressing the need for rider education this Motorcycle Awareness Month.

For the last five years, Cuyahoga County has ranked first in the state for motorcycle crashes.

From those crashes, 88 riders have died, and 75% of those riders were not wearing a helmet.

"This is a big number that we are hoping to change," Tim Graichen, an instructor with Motorcycle Ohio, said.

Graichen said that most motorcycle accidents are caused by the riders themselves.

Riders following too closely, driving at dangerous speeds or driving off-road were the common reasons behind those accidents.

Graichen believes education courses are the best way to lower the number of accidents and break those bad habits.

"We say it is very easy to go straight down a road," he said. "It doesn't take much practice to do that. It takes a lot of practice to get yourself out of bad situations."

News 5's Caitlin Hunt met with Graichen as he was instructing a course at Cuyahoga Community College West. The 16-hour course helps riders earn a motorcycle endorsement on their license.

After completing some classroom work, students can hop on a bike and navigate various courses under the guidance of instructors.

"It's a lot less white-knuckling for sure," Student Audrey Jenkins said three hours into the course.

Jenkins said she encourages others to take the course, regardless of their driving experience.

"Don't let fear hold you back," she said. "If you have the thought that you want to ride, look into it. Get yourself scheduled."

To sign up for a Motorcycle Ohio course, click here.