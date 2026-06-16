Elyria Police Department cracks down on speeders along Interstate 90

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department is increasing patrols in the construction zone on I-90 to keep drivers and construction workers safe.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is currently completing a $115 million project along Interstate 90 in Lorain County. According to the Elyria Police Department, ODOT expressed concerns about speeding to the department. Officers began extra patrols in the area as traffic increased and lane changes happened.

Police Chief James Welsh said officers issued 80 work zone speeding citations between June 2 and June 5. The speed limit is currently 55 mph in the construction zone. Welsh said the average speed of cited drivers was 72 mph.

Welsh said obeying the speed limit reduces your risk of a serious crash or injury. He also said it protects the workers on the road.

"There's also the aspect of the workers up there working day in and day out," Welsh said. "It's our job to protect them as well and provide a safe environment for them to work in where they're not in fear of a speeding vehicle losing control and striking them or their equipment."

Welsh said officers will continue to patrol the area. He said even without construction, this stretch of I-90 has a history of serious crashes.

ODOT's work spans from the Ohio Turnpike toll booth to the interchange at State Route 611. Drivers will see new pavement and new lanes in both directions. ODOT said the I-90 reconstruction project will be complete by summer 2028.