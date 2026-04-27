Filming closes parts of Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A few streets near Cleveland's Public Square will be closed for a few hours today for filming.

The City of Cleveland says filming will close the following streets at 9 a.m. and reopen them at noon:



Euclid Avenue from East 9th Street to Public Square.

East Roadway from Euclid to Superior avenues.

Superior Avenue from Public Square to East 9th Street.

East 9th Street from Superior to Euclid avenues.

The following streets will have parking restrictions during the same time period:



Euclid Avenue from East 9th Street to Public Square.

East 9th Street from Superior to Euclid avenues.

Cleveland Police Officers will be present to help with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.