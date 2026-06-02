Get ready for a new roundabout in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A new roundabout is under construction in Lorain County.

Crews have closed a portion of the LaGrange Road and Oberlin Elyria Road intersection for the installation of a roundabout. Construction on the project started two weeks ago. In that time, crews have made progress on the east side of the roundabout.

The Lorain County Engineer's Office said the intersection of LaGrange and Oberlin Elyria roads has been on its radar for quite some time.

The office said the intersection had been the site of serious crashes throughout the years.

According to the engineer's office, there have been a total of 34 crashes at the intersection between 2015 and 2019.

Eleven of those resulted in serious injury. The office also said congestion was another concern at this intersection.

In 2019, the engineer's office hired an outside consulting firm to conduct a traffic analysis. According to that analysis, a roundabout would have the greatest improvements for both safety and congestion.

Deputy County Engineer Shaun Duffala said the engineer's office is aware that roundabouts are not always celebrated, but they can make a difference in safety.

"I think the backlash is mainly because we're not accustomed to them, right?" he said. "They're new. They're not 100% sure how to use them. I will say that the reason for doing them is that it cuts down on a lot of serious crash types. We no longer have the opportunity for T-bones and sideswipes."

The Lorain County Engineer's Office said 80% of the $1.4 million project will be funded by federal funds.

Not everyone in the community is convinced the roundabout is the right solution.

Resident Rick Hathaway has concerns that he won't be able to get in and out of his driveway during construction. He's asking drivers to be patient.

"Just be very careful when you come through," he said. "It's going to be very confusing, and there are a lot of people that are frustrated. Take your time and do the right thing."

In a Facebook post, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said northbound drivers will be detoured to Butternut Ridge Road during construction. Signs have been posted to help southbound drivers.

Crews should begin work on the west side of the roundabout in August, with the project finishing up in October of this year.