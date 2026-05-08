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Going to the Zach Bryan concert Saturday? Here are the road closures you need to know about

The concert starts at 7 p.m., but the city will close off nearby streets starting at 2 p.m.
The concert starts at 7 p.m., but the city will close off nearby streets starting at 2 p.m.
Get prepared for a traffic mess on Saturday
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CLEVELAND — It's going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Guardians will be playing this weekend. Cleveland State University will also hold spring commencement.

Country singer Zach Bryan is performing at Huntington Bank Field Saturday night. The gates at the stadium open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Road closures will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers will not be able to drive northbound along West 3rd Street. At 3 p.m., the northbound lanes along East 9th Street will close.

North Marginal Road will remain open along with the Route 2 off-ramp at East 9th Street.

Parking at Huntington Bank Field is only available to passholders. Drivers are encouraged to use JustPark.com to book a parking spot in advance. Using rideshares is another option that is encouraged.

The Greater Cleveland RTA will also be in operation this weekend. Concertgoers will be dropped off on Lakeside Avenue between West 3rd Street and East 9th Street.

No matter which event you are headed to this weekend, you're encouraged to arrive early.

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