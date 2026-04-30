How long is the delay along I-90 while under construction?

CLEVELAND — In recent weeks, Interstate 90 on the west side of Cleveland has seen several ramp closures and traffic changes.

In late March, the Ohio Department of Transportation closed the ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound. Crews closed the ramps from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound in early April.

A few weeks ago, ODOT changed the traffic flow on the eastbound side of the interstate by installing contraflow lanes near Clague Road.

Traffic Reporter Caitlin Hunt decided to test out the effect of these closures. The following are the drive times she found while out on the road:



Before construction: 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

After McKinley Avenue ramp closure: 14 minutes and 52 seconds.

After West 117th Street ramp closure: 12 minutes and 27 seconds.

After the installation of contraflow lanes: 15 minutes and 53 seconds.

Hunt saw about a three-minute difference after the closures.

What are you seeing during your commute along Interstate 90? You can email Hunt at Caitlin.Hunt@wews.com.