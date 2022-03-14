I-480 ramp to close Monday, March 21 for pavement replacement

CLEVELAND — The I-480 westbound ramp to State Route 176 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, March 21 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, March, 22 for pavement work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists can take the detour on Grange Road westbound to Tuxedo Avenue northbound to Industrial Parkway northbound to Spring Road westbound to State Route 176.

The closure is part of a pavement replacement project on I-480 and the SR 176 interchange. The estimated completion is November 2022.

