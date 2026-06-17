I-90 East to E. 9th Street will close for several months

The I-90 eastbound ramp to East 9th Street will be closed starting June 29.

This closure will last through October as part of the I-90 Central Interchange Project. The closure will allow the reconfiguration of the ramp and make space for the new bridge for the I-90 West to I-77 South ramp.

Drivers will need to exit at Ontario Street and take Carnegie Avenue to E. 9th Street.

This is just one of many closures that are part of the Ohio Department of Transportation's project to improve I-90.

The project is expected to last until 2032. ODOT said all these changes will make I-90 safer and even quicker.