Lakewood is getting its first roundabout

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The cities of Rocky River and Lakewood will soon be connected thanks to a shared roadway.

The $11 million Lake-Clifton Connector Project is set to break ground on Tuesday.

The project spans the length of the Lake Road and Clifton Boulevard Corridor from Linda Street in Rocky River to Webb Road in Lakewood.

The collaboration between Cuyahoga County and the cities of Lakewood and Rocky River will include some major changes to the road for the sake of safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Crews will narrow the roadway to two lanes instead of four along the bridge.

The change will allow for buffered, on-street bike lanes.

New crosswalks and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons will be added, along with decorative lighting.

More green spaces will also result from the project.

Lakewood's first roundabout will also result from the project.

Crews will be building it at the intersection of Lake Road and Clifton Boulevard.

These changes will not only make this long stretch of road safe for all who use it, but will also bring back a more neighborhood feel to Lakewood and Rocky River.

"This is a stretch of roadway that is heavily used in terms of motorist traffic," Lakewood Mayor Meghan George said. "Years ago, in the 1960s, when Route Two came through, it really destroyed the Clifton Park neighborhood. What this is going to do is attempt to bring that back into more of a neighborhood feeling rather than an interstate feeling, than it has today."

Lakewood has already designated detours for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers will have to start on West Clifton Avenue and then turn onto Sloane Avenue. From there, they will follow Detroit Road until they reach Wagar Road to get around the construction.

The route is similar for cyclists and pedestrians.

They can start on West Clifton Boulevard and turn onto Sloane Avenue.

They'll also turn onto Detroit Road, then take a right onto Lake Road and follow it to Battersea Boulevard.

Cuyahoga County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Crews will dig their shovels into the ground at the intersection of Lake Road and Clifton Boulevard.