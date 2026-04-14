Man killed in violent crash along Interstate 90

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS says a 35-year-old man is dead following an early Tuesday morning crash along Interstate 90.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near West 117th Street.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but when News 5's overnight news tracker arrived, it found a yellow Corvette split into hundreds of pieces, all spread across the roadway.

Fatal crash has I-90 west closed at W117. Corvette went off the highway at the exit ramp, hit a tree then the end of a guardrail. The car was torn apart. EMS says approx. 35 year old male DOA. pic.twitter.com/Wh5ch1EIHh — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 14, 2026

Multiple police and fire crews responded to the scene.

Crews closed all lanes on I-90 westbound near West 117th Street for about two and a half hours for cleanup.

About an hour after the Corvette crash, another crash occurred while crews were cleaning up.

A car crashed into a Cleveland Fire Department truck as it was blocking the roadway for clean-up.

As of 5 a.m., all lanes were open along Interstate 90 westbound at West 117th Street. An entrance ramp to I-90 westbound remained closed.