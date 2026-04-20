New traffic pattern starts along Interstate 90

CLEVELAND — Starting Monday, drivers traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 will encounter something different on the roadway.

Contraflow lanes are now in place between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street. The lanes will allow eastbound traffic to travel on the westbound side of the road as crews continue to work on the interstate.

Those wishing to continue on I-90 eastbound will need to keep to the left in the two left lanes through the contraflow.

If you need to use any of the exits between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street, you'll need to keep right when you reach the contraflow lanes.

This is just the latest in traffic flow changes for the $173 million rehabilitation project from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The changes are starting to frustrate drivers.

Joseph Ferrer and Kery Bailey are some of those drivers, and they tell News 5 they travel the road twice a week for their son's therapy appointments.

The lane changes have left them feeling a little unsafe when hitting the road.

"The construction has been insane," Ferrer said. "You know the lanes are very small and next to trucks, it's crazy."

Bailey shared the same feelings and is concerned about sharing the road with reckless drivers.

"Sometimes we get sandwiched in between them, and it's just insane," she said. "You'll see the trailers going from one lane to the other and it's not safe at all."

The two said they are simply leaving the house early to manage all the changes and drivers.

ODOT said the contraflow lanes will be in place until November of this year.

The ramps from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound and the ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound are also closed.

Those ramps should reopen sometime in June.