No idling: Why it's against the law in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is educating drivers about a law many may not know about: the city's ban on idling.

Under city law, idling is any time a driver sits in their car without a destination or purpose. The law prohibits idling for more than five minutes, or else drivers could be fined. There are limited exemptions to the law, including weather conditions and some vehicle types.

The health department said idling is illegal because of the effects our cars' emissions have on the environment and our health. The health department said one minute of idling produces more carbon monoxide emissions than smoking three packs of cigarettes.

When we run our cars, tiny particles are emitted from the exhaust, and, according to the health department, they can enter our lungs and contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Christina Yoka, chief of air pollution outreach with the Cleveland Department of Public Health, said the solution starts with thinking about your daily routine.

"From the time you leave your home for work in the morning, think about the time you get in the car," she said. "Do you stop and get coffee, and you're in the drive-thru? Do you look at your phone while you're waiting to put something in your GPS and checking text messages?"

Yoka said a new anti-idling campaign is underway to remind Cleveland drivers and employees about the law. Signs will be placed in city parking lots and garages.

"There are all these moments throughout the day that we're in our cars and we think, 'Oh! It's just two to three minutes, but then add that up over the course of the day," she said.

Yoka said idling is never a good idea, but warmer temperatures like we're seeing this week make pollution even worse. She recommends windshield covers, cracking your car windows and parking in the shade to keep cool.