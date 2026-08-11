North Ridgeville considers increasing fine for semis driving in residential areas

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville City Council is considering new legislation to keep semi-trucks off residential streets.

If passed, the legislation would increase the fine for truck drivers caught using residential streets. City Councilman for Ward 3 Bruce Abens said the current fine is $100. The legislation would increase the fine to $150, and drivers would also be responsible for paying the court fees associated with the citation. Abens said a second offense would carry a $500 fine.

Abens said the proposed legislation came from regular calls he receives from residents worried about 18-wheelers in their neighborhoods. Residents worry that because of their size, semi trucks need more distance to stop.

He also said most residential streets do not have sidewalks, leaving cyclists and pedestrians on the side of the road.

Abens said semis on these narrow residential streets could put cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

The city councilman also cites concerns about the damage heavy commercial trucks could do to local roads. Abens said his biggest concern is the risk of a rollover. He worries a tipped truck could cause serious damage to nearby homes.

"I personally have seen an 18-wheel tanker go down Sugar Ridge Road," he said. "My concern is that if something happens and [the truck] rolls, it could wipe out a residential area. That is a big concern."

Abens said semi truck drivers are still allowed to use residential streets for deliveries. After making those deliveries, he said those drivers need to find the shortest route to and from the nearest state or federal highway.

The legislation will have its third reading during a city council meeting next week. If it passes, there will be a 30-day period for the public to make comments before it becomes law.