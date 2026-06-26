Ohio Senate bill could allow teens to get a learner's permit at 15

Teens could get behind the wheel sooner if a new Ohio Senate bill passes.

Senate Bill 419 proposes allowing 15-year-olds to get their learner's permit.

Under current Ohio law, teens need to be 15 and a half years old to get their permit. Six months later, when they're 16 years old and have completed a driver's education course and 50 practice hours, they can take the test to get their driver's license.

With this new bill, teens would have one full year to complete the required coursework and practice hours. Bill sponsor Senator Theresa Gavarone said a full year of practice gives young drivers time to experience all of Ohio's weather patterns.

"It's really important to make sure these juveniles have the opportunity to drive in the fog, in the snow and ice, then the pouring rain and the storms," she said. "Then, as school starts, when there are school buses on the road. [It's] just giving students an opportunity to drive with an experienced driver in all four seasons."

State traffic data shows why the bill may help. The Ohio Traffic Safety Office said there were 110 teen-related fatal crashes in 2025. The office said the teen was at fault in 72% of those crashes.

Senate Bill 419 passed unanimously in the Senate. The bill still needs to pass the House and then receive the governor's signature before it becomes law. The House is expected to take up this bill when it returns from summer recess.