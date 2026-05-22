Ohio Traffic Safety Office hopes to curb impaired driving with $15 rideshare credit this holiday weekend

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is launching a new program called Project Plan Ahead to help lower the number of crashes caused by impaired driving.

Starting Friday evening, Ohio drivers in seven counties will be eligible to claim up to $15 in Uber or Lyft credits.

Locally, Summit and Cuyahoga counties are included on the list. The credits will be available throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Rides have to start or have a destination within the seven participating counties.

Drivers will have to cover any costs beyond the $15 credit.

This Memorial Day marks the launch of the program.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office said OVI-related crashes happened in high numbers over long holiday weekends. According to the office, there were 13 deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes across Ohio last year. There were 10,161 impaired driving crashes last year in the state.

"Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk or high on drugs, even just a little buzzed, is absolutely one of the most dangerous things a driver can do," Judy Converse, communications program coordinator with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, said. "It is not worth the risk to get behind the wheel while you're impaired."

Converse said Project Plan Ahead will return for other major holidays, including Labor Day, Halloween, and New Year's.

For this weekend, the rideshare credit will be available from Friday at 5 p.m. and can be redeemed until Tuesday, May 26, at 3 a.m.

The Traffic Safety Office said credits are limited and available while supplies last.

For more information, click here.