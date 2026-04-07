Parma Police Department tackles e-bike safety

PARMA, Ohio — With summer ahead, the Parma Police Department is reminding e-bike riders of local laws and safety reminders.

The department is sharing infographics on its social media pages and throughout the community to educate cyclists.

The charts break down the three different classes of e-bikes, how fast they go, and who is allowed to ride them.

It also reminds riders of Parma Ordinance 373.21, the city's laws on bicycles and motorcycles.

That ordinance requires all bikers and their passengers to wear helmets.

It also requires a white light on the front, a red light and a reflector on the back of these bikes when riding between sunset and sunrise.

Local laws also state that e-bikes are not allowed to use their motor on the sidewalk, but can when they are riding in the roadway.

When in the roadway, e-bikers must obey all bicycle traffic laws.

Bicycle-related crashes are at their highest between July and October, and the Parma Police Department hopes education will keep those numbers down locally.

"The number one thing is we don't want to take that fun away," Public Information Officer Scott Traxler said. "Just be safe. Be responsible. Understand that you're sharing the road with not only other people, but with vehicles in excess of 2000 pounds."

Officers will be on the lookout for any dangerous behavior.

The police department said bikers involved in minor situations will receive a warning the first time, along with some education. Those involved with more serious incidents could be cited, and their bike could be impounded. If those riders are juveniles, their parents could be cited.

For a breakdown of Parma's bike laws and more safety tips, click here.