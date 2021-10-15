Part of State Route 303 in Brunswick closed due to gas leak

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — State Route 303 between North Carpenter and Hadcock roads in Brunswick, Medina County, is closed due to a gas leak.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency crews are on scene. It's unknown how long the road will remain closed.

Motorists are being detoured around the area.

