CLEVELAND — Mumford Road between SR-168 and Patch Road in Cleveland will be closed due to road work starting on July 18 through mid-September, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure will be used to make “traffic safety improvements” such as widening the road, repaving, replacing a culvert and installing pavement markings.

Detours can be taken from SR-186 to SR-528/SR-88 to US-422 westbound.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.