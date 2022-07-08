Watch Now
Portion of Mumford Road will be closed for construction starting July 18 through mid-September

Work will be done between SR-168 and Patch Road
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 08, 2022
CLEVELAND — Mumford Road between SR-168 and Patch Road in Cleveland will be closed due to road work starting on July 18 through mid-September, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure will be used to make “traffic safety improvements” such as widening the road, repaving, replacing a culvert and installing pavement markings.

Detours can be taken from SR-186 to SR-528/SR-88 to US-422 westbound.

