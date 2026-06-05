Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It's going to be a busy Saturday in Cleveland.

Not one, but two events will take place downtown: Pride in the CLE and the Brazil vs. Egypt Men's International Soccer Match.

Pride in the CLE kicks off at 10 a.m. near Public Square. The soccer match begins at 6 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

The following roads will be temporarily closed on Saturday, June 6:



West Roadway to Superior Avenue.

Ontario Street to South Roadway.

Euclid Avenue to East Roadway.

Superior Avenue to East 3rd Street.

Superior Avenue to East 6th Street.

Superior Avenue to East 9th Street.

East 9th Street to Rockwell Avenue.

East 9th Street to St. Clair Avenue.

East 9th Street to Lakeside Avenue.

Lakeside Avenue to East Mall.

Lakeside Avenue to East 6th Street.

Lakeside Avenue to West Mall.

West 3rd Street – North of Lakeside Avenue.

The following ramps will be closed along Route Two/the Shoreway on Saturday:



East 9th Street Eastbound Off-Ramp.

West 3rd Street Westbound Off-Ramp.

West 28th Street Westbound Off-Ramp.

The East 9th Street Eastbound off-ramp will remain closed until traffic clears. Instead of the West 28th Street Westbound off-ramp, drivers are encouraged to use the West 49th Street exit.

Parking restrictions for both events will begin on Friday and will be in effect until Saturday at midnight. The following streets will have parking restrictions:



East 6th Street: From Superior Avenue to Rockwell Avenue.

Superior Avenue: From East Roadway to East 9th Street

West Roadway: From West Superior Avenue to South Roadway

South Roadway: From West Roadway to East Roadway

East Roadway: From Euclid Avenue to Superior Avenue.

East 9th Street: Euclid Avenue to Bolivar Road.

East 4th Street: From Huron Road to Prospect Avenue.

East 2nd Street: From High Street to Prospect Avenue.

Prospect Avenue: From Ontario Street to East 14th Street.

Bolivar Road: From East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue.

Huron Road: From East 9th Street to Ontario Street.

Sumner Avenue: From East 9th Street to East 14th Street.

Erie Court: From East 9th Street to East 14th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to check posted signs before parking.

Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed.

The City of Cleveland also encourages visitors to use the Greater Cleveland RTA to reach downtown for the events.

GCRTA's Waterfront line will be in operation.

Interested riders can take GCRTA's red, blue, or green lines into Tower City and transfer over to the Waterfront line. Then, riders can ride the train to the West 3rd Street Station in front of Huntington Bank Field, or walk from Terminal Tower.