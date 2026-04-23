Road resurfacing work begins in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Crews with Cleveland's Division of Streets will be heading out to parts of the city to begin street resurfacing.

The city previously told News 5 that it will invest $20 million in road resurfacing this year.

Crews are starting to repave streets in Cleveland's Ward 15, which includes the West Park and Kamm's Corner neighborhoods.

About $1.3 million has been set aside to resurface 13 side streets in this ward.

"On the 13 streets being done in this batch, residents are going to see the crews coming out and milling out the original road," Ward 15 Councilman Charles Slife said. "We're doing ADA curbs and ramps down at the intersections for the sidewalks. We do a lot of utility alignment just because of the sewer grates. That's to make sure when we go in and pour that final batch of asphalt, it looks absolutely pristine."

The following streets in Ward 15 will be resurfaced in the coming weeks:



West 114th Street between South Marginal and Triskett roads.

Montrose Avenue between West 153rd and West 159th streets.

Arlis Avenue between West 142nd and West 144th streets.

Dartmouth Avenue between West 165th Street and Rocky River Drive.

Edgecliff Avenue between West 165th Street and Rocky River Drive.

Ernadale Avenue between West 159th Street and Rocky River Drive.

Hollywood Avenue between West 144th Street and Warren Road.

Kilson Avenue between West 193rd Street and West Dead End.

Naomi Avenue between West 176th Street and Riveredge Road.

Norway Avenue between Warren Road and West 157th Street.

Seneca Court between Gramatan Avenue and West Dead End.

West 168th Street between Melgrave Avenue and Puritas Road.

West 193rd Street between Apelt Drive and Hipple Avenue.

It should take crews about six weeks to complete these streets.

Slife explained to News 5 the method used to select the streets.

He said city council members work with the division of streets to select which roads are paved each year. He also said the City of Cleveland ranks the conditions of its streets on a scale from A to F. Paving every D and F street in Slife's ward would cost about $19 million, which is over budget.

Slife also said the upcoming utility work was a factor in selecting streets.

Resurfacing work will also take place in other parts of the city. Next week, crews will begin repaving the following streets in Ward 3:



East 50th Street between Fleet and Chard avenues.

East 115th Street between Harvey and Forest roads.

East 119th Street between Kinsman Road and Union Avenue.

East 126th Street between Luke and Union avenues.

East 132nd Street between Lorenzo and Abell avenues.

East 134th Street between Abell and Lorenzo avenues.

Ashwood Road between South Moreland Boulevard and Southington Road.

Benham Avenue between East 127th and East 131st streets.

Bragg Road between East 55th Street and Praha Avenue.

Reservoir Place between MLK Drive and Kinsman Road.

Honeydale Avenue between East 116th and East 120th streets.

East 103rd Street between Union and Gibson avenues.

East 108th Street between Union and Benham avenues.

Later, crews will be resurfacing the following streets in Ward 4:



West 47th Street between Woburn and Ardmore avenues.

Behrwald Avenue between Pearl Road and West 49th Street.

Landchester Road between West Schaaf Road and South Hills Drive.

Oak Park Avenue between State and Pearl roads.

Plymouth Road between South Hills Drive and Patton Road.

Treadway Avenue between Broadview Road and East Dead End.

The following streets will be resurfaced in Ward 6:



Honeydale Avenue between East 116th and East 120th streets.

Steinway Avenue between Woodhill and Buckeye roads.

East 107th Street between Wilbur and Cedar avenues.

East 123rd Street between Euclid and Mayfield roads.

Alexander Court between East 123rd and East 124th streets.

Quebec Avenue between East 101st and East 103rd streets.

East 128th Street between Shaker and Larchmere boulevards.

Grandview Avenue between Woodhill Road and East 110th Street.

St. Catherine Avenue between East 88th and East 93rd streets.

Murray Hill Road between Cedar and Fairchild avenues.

East 93rd Street between Euclid Road and Chester Avenue.

Resurfacing will take place in the city's other wards, but the City of Cleveland said those lists are being finalized.