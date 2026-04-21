Rocky River wants your opinion on that busy intersection everyone complains about

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The City of Rocky River is looking to make changes to a busy intersection right off Interstate 90.

The city is looking to make safety improvements to the intersection of Interstate 90, Hilliard Boulevard, Westway Drive and Gasser Boulevard.

Within the last five years, almost 50 accidents have occurred at this intersection, which ties the city, local neighborhoods and one of the busiest interstates in the area together.

Most of the accidents resulted in property damage, but the City of Rocky River thinks it is finally time to make some changes.

The city said there is a lot of confusion at the intersection because of the way the road bends and curves.

Pedestrians have also expressed concerns about the crosswalks at the intersection being too long and not having enough time to cross them.

After working with OHM Advisors to complete a study, the City of Rocky River said it has a few ideas to make the intersection safer for all users and to connect it to some multimodal pathways in other communities.

"Whenever we do these projects," Rich Snyder, Director of Public Safety Service with the City of Rocky River, said, "we look at how we can really wrap a lot of these things up together. We're very thrilled about the improvements happening on Lake Road with some of the multimodal trails, and we think there's an opportunity here to make a potential connection between Westlake and the busy intersection of Wooster Road."

Snyder said the city would like to start this project sometime in 2027 or 2028.

The project will kick off with a public meeting on Tuesday night at 6:30 at City Hall.

For more information on the project, click here.