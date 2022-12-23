Semi-truck jackknifes on I-90 at East 72nd Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on westbound lanes of I-90 near East 72nd Street, closing lanes of traffic and causing delays for motorists still out on the roadways in the severe winter storm.

I-90 West is closed between E. 72nd Street and E. 55th Street, according to ODOT.

See the latest traffic information on our traffic map here.

