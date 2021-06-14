State Route 3 and State Route 162 in Medina County to close for 75 days beginning June 15

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 162 (Sharon Copley Road) in Medina County will close June 15 for a roundabout project.

The road will be closed for approximately 75 dates and is estimated to reopen in August 2021.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. State Route 3 and State Route 162 closure in Medina County.

State Route 3 detour: State Route 3 south to U.S. 42 southwest to state Route 162 east to State Route 3 and reverse.

State Route 162 detour route: State Route 162 west to State Route 57 north to U.S. 42 southwest to State Route 162 and reverse.

The estimated completion of the project is November 2021.

