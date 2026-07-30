Teen on e-bike hit by semi in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department said they are still investigating a crash involving a semi truck and a teen on a e-bike.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Columbia and Westwood roads.

Westlake Police said a 14-year-old boy on an e-bike and a semi truck collided.

Police said the teen was seriously injured in the crash, but the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Westlake Police said witness statements allege the driver may have been speeding and driving aggressively down the road. The driver has not been charged yet.

Police said the teen was wearing a helmet, and the helmet may have prevented further injuries.

As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity across Northeast Ohio and the country, the Westlake Police Department encourages everyone to take safety precautions.

For e-bike riders, that means wearing a helmet and obeying traffic laws.

Police also remind drivers to avoid distractions and stay focused on the road.

Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said drivers and bikers need to be aware just how powerful vehicles can be.

"Know that cars are going to win," he said. "Any dispute between a car and an e-bike, the car is going to win. They're just much heavier vehicles and somebody's going to get hurt."

Vogel tells drivers to expect the unexpected when they see a young e-bike rider on the road.

He said young riders are often inexperienced and may mistakes on the road.

Vogel said the police department has visited Westlake schools to educate students about e-bike safety.

Similar meetings have been held for parents and other community members.

Westlake Police said anyone with information about Tuesday's crash should contact the department. The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.