West 140th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound to close Monday

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation said it will close the ramp from West 140th Street to I-90 eastbound on Monday, July 27.

The closure will last through December. ODOT said crews will do a full reconstruction of the ramp along with complete pavement replacement. The agency also said repairs will be made to the bridge near Greater Cleveland RTA's Triskett Rapid Station.

ODOT calls this a $173 million overhaul of Interstate 90.

The project stretches from West Boulevard in Cleveland to Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River.

ODOT said 110,000 drivers use this stretch of road daily and those who talked to News 5 said all this construction has been a major headache.

"There's been a lot going on. It's been difficult," Justin, a driver, said. "I do see a lot being done, which I'm sure when it's done it will be nice, but it does affect getting back to work."

ODOT is replacing the interstate's pavement and installing new storm sewers to fix flooding issues. ODOT said lighting, bridge and barrier repairs are also a part of the project.

The rehabilitation project is scheduled to continue through October 2028. As the project continues to shift lanes and close ramps, ODOT is asking drivers to be aware of these changes and pay attention to the road for their safety and safety of the construction crews.

"Please move over, and if you can't move over safely, slow down anytime you see vehicles with flashing lights on the road," Brent Kovacs, a spokesperson for ODOT District 12, said. "This will help ensure all roadside workers go home safely at the end of the day."

ODOT's suggested detour for this ramp closure is to take Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Warren Road to I-90 eastbound.

This latest closure comes as Lakewood residents are already dealing with the Bunts Road project.

The City of Lakewood said Bunts Road is limited to southbound traffic only between Franklin and Lakewood Heights Boulevard. All traffic is being detoured to Warren Road.

With two projects happening near him, driver Justin said he is finding his own detours.

"You've got to get off the freeway, get back on the freeway just to get to someone's location and traffic is backed up," he said. "It's been pretty rough getting around, but you manage. I try to take the side streets."