What is a day in the life of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper like?

Sergeant Jeremy Kindler is a 20-year veteran with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In that time, he said the job has given him a sense of purpose he never expected.

"I knew the day that I donned this uniform, I transformed from Jeremy Kindler to Trooper Kindler," he said. "I had a purpose now that I had to go out and serve my community and keep my community safe."

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are currently around 1,360 troopers with the force. Now, Kindler is looking for more men and women to join him in a career many have not considered before.

"It's a respectful career," he said. "It's a really prideful career. Anytime you can go out there and serve your community, it's amazing."

Kindler said there are all kinds of things troopers can run into while on patrol.

Troopers could help someone with a flat tire or a disabled vehicle.

They can also respond to crashes or assist someone experiencing a medical emergency on the road.

No matter what the circumstances, there is one goal all troopers keep in mind.

"Our main goal is just to make sure the roadways are safe, and we're assisting the public," Kindler said.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt tagged along on Kindler's morning patrol. She watched as Kindler monitored speeds along Interstate 71.

"Our mission doesn't have to be to stop cars," he said. "It can be just to be here, to be visible. If traffic is going the legal speed limit, that's all we want at the end of the day."

Kindler did end up making a traffic stop for a vehicle going close to 80 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

He said there are other avenues with the Ohio State Highway Patrol beyond monitoring the roads.

There are other opportunities in aviation, investigation, inspection, and much more.

Kindler just said, "Come prepared to serve."

"If you have a passion to serve the community," he said. "To give back to your community, just to protect your community, those are the individuals that we are looking for."

Click here to learn more about the Ohio State Highway Patrol.