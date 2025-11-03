New Mexico becomes first state to offer free child care for all families

New Mexico is now the first state in the nation to guarantee free child care for all families, regardless of income.

The new initiative, which began Nov. 1, is expected to save families about $12,000 per child each year.

“Child care is essential to family stability, workforce participation, and New Mexico’s future prosperity,” said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “By investing in universal child care, we are giving families financial relief, supporting our economy, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and thrive.”

RELATED STORY | Report finds high child care costs driving parents from workforce

New Mexico has consistently ranked among the lowest in the country for child well-being. According to the 2025 Kids Count report, 60% of children ages 3 and 4 are not enrolled in school.

State officials and child advocacy experts say the new no-cost child care program could help reverse that trend.

“New Mexico is creating the conditions for better outcomes in health, learning, and well-being,” said Neal Halfon, professor of pediatrics, public health and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In addition to offering free child care, the state has launched initiatives to expand access, including a campaign to recruit more licensed and registered home providers. It also established a $12.7 million low-interest loan fund to help construct, expand and renovate child care facilities.