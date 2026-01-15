Brutal cold, strong winds and lake effect snow lingering all day

CLEVELAND — Winter is back!

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect for the Primary AND secondary snow belts until 7 p.m, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect until 10 a.m.

We all got snow yesterday and overnight. Most roads are snow-covered and slow, so be sure to get out early and take it easy.

There's more snow on the way. In fact, Lake Effect snow has been setting up all night and will crank through midday. We'll see this all slide east and out of OH closer to the evening commute, but until then, plan on bands of heavy snow.

Most areas in the advisory will see under 3 inches. The warning areas will see more. Geauga and Ashtabula counties will keep the snow bands longer; some spots could see over 8 inches.

All of this is in addition to frigid cold air. Temps have dropped into the teens and will hold there all day. Wind chills are below zero degrees. All day.

We'll rebound to near freezing on Friday, but another round of snow is likely early in the day.

More snow is on the way to end the week and into next week. Several clippers will keep an active pattern Friday through MLK Day. So keep the shovels handy, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 17º

Friday: A few snow showers. | High: 30º

Saturday: More snow possible. | High: 27º

Sunday: More snow possible. Frigid. | High: 19º

MLK Day: Scattered snow possible. Frigid. | High: 21º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow possible. Frigid. | High: 15º

