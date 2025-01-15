Brutal cold with more snow coming our way

CLEVELAND — Starting another day in the single digits with no real rebound. Highs back in the middle 20s with lake effect snow east of Cleveland. Thursday is a bit warmer, but snow makes another return. A quick-moving clipper heading across the Great Lakes could drop another couple of inches of snow.

Friday looks GREAT! Thawing temps with highs in the middle 30s! Enjoy it, though, because it won't last. Rain and snow return Saturday, and some of the coldest air we've seen in years is heading our way. High temps may not make it out of the single digits!

Things get more questionable this weekend. Temps will remain critically important for our weekend storms. The middle 30s is warm enough to cut our snow totals and add more rain. Lower 30s are cold enough for all snow and significant snow totals. We're watching it closely. I'd expect heavy rain and snow, low visibility and slick roads. Regardless, it'll impact your weekend. And we're here for you.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers. More accumulation in the snowbelt. Very cold. | High: 22º

Thursday: Lake effect snow & cold. | High: 28º

Friday: Thawing out!| High: 35º

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm.| High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter