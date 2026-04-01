Heavy rain is slowly coming to an end

CLEVELAND — After two very active weather days, including severe storms, damaging winds, one tornado, countless flood reports...the relentless rain is slowly coming to an end.

Showers are considerably lighter, but a few more t-showers are possible Thursday morning, but much of the afternoon looks dry! And after a chilly and wet day, Thursday will also be toasty!

Temperatures out the door will be chilly, but it will warm up fast into the upper 70s and perhaps even the low 80s!

Friday will also be warm with above-average temperatures in the 70s, but the storm chance increases. It does not look like widespread storms, but during the afternoon, storms will start to bubble up. These will be hit-or-miss downpours...and that includes Progressive Field. While it will be mild, grab the poncho, just in case one of these pop-up storms develops over the Guardian's Home Opener.

Saturday looks even warmer, but the storm chance jumps up again, too. Plan for storms by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms.

The cold front will drop our temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Easter Sunday is looking chilly with temperatures only in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray shower or downpour. Chilly. | Low: 30s

Thursday: Isolated T-storms. Warmth returns. | High: 77°

Friday: Spotty downpours. Warmer. | High: 73°

Saturday: Even Warmer. PM storms.| High: 80°

Easter: Colder again.| High: 40°

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