Clearing out, but temps are STRUGGLING today

CLEVELAND — A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Power of 5 viewing area through 11am Monday. For more on the freeze, see this: Freeze Warning

The frost/freeze isn't only affecting Monday. There will be another shot at freezing temps on Tuesday morning. Winds picking up early Tuesday will cut that freeze short, though.

Plan on gusts near 30mph starting just after sunrise Tuesday. Temps will rebound QUICKLY.

And we'll stay warm the rest of the week; 60s and 70s for highs.

Best shots at rain are Tuesday evening and again Friday evening.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sunny but cold. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Windy & warmer after another freezing start. A few evening t-showers. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Drying out after morning rain. | High: 67º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with a shot at rain. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Storms at night. | High: 76º

Saturday: Storms possible, then turning colder. | High: 62º

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