Cloudy, chilly today, but big warmth heading our way

CLEVELAND — Soggy start to our Wednesday. That's not the trend all day, though. Even though we stay cloudy and cool all day, we should gradually dry out early. We'll do the opposite Thursday. Starting dry but ending wet with a few showers returning to NE OH.

Our next round of rain returns late Thursday into Friday. A warm front will bring the chance for rain Thursday evening, along with a bump in temperatures. Highs will be nearing 50º on Thursday.

More rain and warmth on tap for Friday as highs approach 60. That warmth comes with more rain. Especially early Friday.

Another area of low pressure moves along the front on Saturday, bringing more rain and keeping the warmth around.

Then, cold air comes crashing back down, switching the rain to snow on Sunday. Way too early for details and totals, but keep this in mind for weekend plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated AM Shower. Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. | High: 42º

Thursday: Warmer with a few rain showers late. | High: 52º

Friday: Warm and wet with heavy rain likely. Thunder? | High: 59º

Saturday: Scattered showers. Still mild. | High: 52º

Sunday: Much colder. Few snow showers. | High: 34º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 39º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 38º

