Damaging wind likely for some with severe storms expected Saturday

CLEVELAND — Air quality has significantly improved overnight, as a southwest wind sent all the smoke back up into Canada and the Northeast U.S. this morning. Saturday's hazards are different, as severe storms are likely.

Heat is also building back in with highs in the lower 90s, gusts of up to 30 mph, and an increasingly unstable atmosphere. Those ingredients could fuel strong, potentially damaging thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, keep a close eye on the forecast and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

We'll be streaming live when storms begin to develop and move into Northeast Ohio. Timing is looking around the mid-afternoon into the evening for severe storm potential. 4-6 pm near Cleveland, 5-8 pm for the Akron-Canton metros, and out of the area by 10 pm. Damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

By Sunday, the weather will have settled down. It'll be drier, less humid, and most of the smoke should stay away, making for a much more comfortable end to the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Much better air quality. Hot and humid with severe storms likely after 3 p.m..| High: 91º (feels like 95+)

Sunday: Cooler, drier, light haze.| High: 77º

Monday: Heating up, closer to the norm. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Storms returning. Severe possible. Humid. | High: 83º

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