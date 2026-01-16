Dangerous cold is moving in with several more rounds of snow

CLEVELAND — After a foot-plus of snow across parts of Northern Ohio yesterday, another inch or two of snow is expected this afternoon to add insult to injury. The next two rounds of snow will be much lighter than the heavy lake-effect snow event, but slick travel conditions are still expected.

One positive outcome of the next few days is briefly warmer temperatures. Highs will rebound to near freezing by Friday afternoon. It will stay in the upper 20s to near-30 tonight and Saturday morning, before temps drop again into Saturday night. That cold will follow yet another clipper during the day Saturday, especially in the morning and midday. A few snow showers could drop an additional inch or two, especially south and east of I-77.

Guess what? More snow is on the way for the start of next week. The pattern is holding serve for a few more weeks. Several clippers will keep an active pattern MLK Day through the middle of next week. Between the storms, one major surge of the Polar Vortex will send the coldest air of the season so far into Monday night. Temperatures might not even get out of the single digits with sub-zero lows and wind chills approaching 20 below zero!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Not as cold. | High: 31º

Saturday: Few snow showers possible. | High: 29º

Sunday: Isolated snow possible. Frigid. | High: 19º

MLK Day: Scattered snow possible. Frigid. | High: 13º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow possible. Frigid. | High: 10º

Wednesday: Snow possible. Warmer. | High: 25º

Thursday: Still a chance of snow showers. Warmer. | High: 30º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter