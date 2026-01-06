Finding some mild & dry time between our waves of rain this week

CLEVELAND — We managed to hit the lower 40s yesterday, thanks to the sun and a light south breeze. Today, even warmer. Despite the lack of sun. I'm actually tracking rain.

We're soggy today with scattered light rain starting midday and lingering into the evening. Grab the umbrella or jacket with a hood. You'll need it today.

We dry out overnight with only an isolated raindrop or snowflake mixing in. Most of us are dry until late Thursday.

The rain later this week will be more impactful, with a multi-part, large storm, starting late Thursday and lasting through most of the weekend. Plan on a few downpours Thursday evening, followed by heavier rain Friday into Saturday.

Then, cold air comes crashing back down, switching the rain to snow into Sunday. Way too early for details and totals, but keep this in mind for weekend plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered light rain showers. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler but dry. | High: 40º

Thursday: Warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 50º

Friday: Warm and wet with heavy rain likely. | High: 56º

