First frost of the season coming for most of us tonight!

A frost advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio tonight.

Yes, super bright and sunny today but temps are STRUGGLING. Some of us won't even see 60º today. And tonight's frost advisories are a stark reminder that it is, in fact, October. Despite the 80s last weekend... this is normal!

Tonight, lows will fall into the 30s. This means frost will be more widespread, although, I'm not expecting a freeze tonight. We may dip to 32º briefly in Wayne County but the 4 hours needed for a "hard freeze" is not likely tonight. Our growing season and fall foliae season is safe.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly rise by this weekend, and it will be very typical for October with highs in the mid and upper 60s. There will be plenty of dry time this weekend, but the latest data suggests a few showers cannot be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday, particularly late Saturday and in our eastern communities on Sunday. It is still several days out, so we will be sure to keep you posted on the likelihood of these showers and potential impacts to your plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Bright but still cool. | High: 58º

Friday: Seasonable.| High: 65º

Saturday: More clouds. A few PM showers. | High: 67º

Sunday: More clouds. Few showers, mainly east. | High: 65º

