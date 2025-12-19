Flash freeze possible this morning with lake effect snow showers

CLEVELAND — Last night's squall line of windswept downpours is a distant memory, but the storm is just getting started with its impact on Northeast Ohio. Temperatures have tumbled since midnight, when it was 54 degrees in Cleveland. It has fallen into the 30s in just a couple of hours, and it will likely be below freezing by the middle of the morning commute. There is lots of standing water on the roads, with a combination of rain and rapid snow melt.

Any untreated surfaces with standing water will freeze with the rapidly dropping temperatures and frequent gusts helping chill the water faster. To add to the icy concerns, there will be lake effect snow showers into this afternoon and evening that could drop three inches of snow where squalls persist, mainly in the primary snowbelt. Eastern Ashtabula county likely ends up being that bullseye.

Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will remain for the rest of the day, adding to the flash freeze potential and frigid feel. While actual air temperatures fall through the 20s, wind chills will fall into the single digits.

The lake effect snow showers taper off around midnight and lows dip to the upper teens, but feeling like single digits. It is a short lived cold blast as another (albeit tamer) warm surge arrives tomorrow with highs back into the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Windy and Colder. | High: 22º

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and warmer. Stray shower at night. | High: 42º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 30º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Rain showers possible. Warmer. | High: 45º

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Brief dry break. | High: 47º

Christmas Day: Rain possible. Much warmer. | High: 57º (chance for 60?!)

