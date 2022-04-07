FORECAST: Enjoy our a mainly dry day in the active pattern

CLEVELAND — Temps are taking a dive... 50s Thursday, 40s Friday and 30s Saturday! That all coming with more wet weather. Plan on a few rain showers Thursday and Friday followed by a mix to snow on Saturday and early Sunday. Temps will be cold enough!

It'll be cold but we get to enjoy much warmer temperatures starting early next week... We're pushing 70º!

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Dry start on Thursday

Cooler with showers and Friday & Saturday

Rain/snow mix possible Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: A few hit or miss rain showers. | High: 55º

Friday: More widespread light chilly rain. | High: 44º

Saturday: Colder with light rain/snow mix possible. | High: 39º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers early. Milder PM. | High: 48º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: