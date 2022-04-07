FORECAST: Enjoy our a mainly dry day in the active pattern

CLEVELAND — Temps are taking a dive... 50s Thursday, 40s Friday and 30s Saturday! That all coming with more wet weather. Plan on a few rain showers Thursday and Friday followed by a mix to snow on Saturday and early Sunday. Temps will be cold enough!
It'll be cold but we get to enjoy much warmer temperatures starting early next week... We're pushing 70º!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Dry start on Thursday
- Cooler with showers and Friday & Saturday
- Rain/snow mix possible Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: A few hit or miss rain showers. | High: 55º
Friday: More widespread light chilly rain. | High: 44º
Saturday: Colder with light rain/snow mix possible. | High: 39º
Sunday: Lake effect snow showers early. Milder PM. | High: 48º
