Forecast: Fog fading with milder air settling in this week

CLEVELAND — There is dense fog impacting travel Monday morning, read more here: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/dense-fog-advisory-issued-for-most-of-northern-ohio

Be patient, but Monday, Presidents' Day, will shape up to be a nice one. Once the morning fog fades, it will be mainly sunny and warmer. Most of us will soar into the 50s. Melting even more of that snowpack. The snow that is left is so slushy, too. More wet than frozen.

Lake Erie is following suit. Down to under 91% ice concentration with even more danger ahead. It will be in the 50s for most of this upcoming workweek. Wind and rain midweek, with thunder possible on Wednesday.

Enjoy this thaw, but don't forget, it's still February!

DAILY FORECAST:

President's Day: AM Fog. Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Super mild but mostly cloudy & cooler Lakeside. | High: 56º

Wednesday: Scattered rain with thunder possible, windy. | High: 59º

Thursday: Rain possible. Chilly. | High: 52º

Friday: Scattered thunder, mild & breezy. | High: 55º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter