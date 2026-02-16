Forecast: Fog fading with milder air settling in this week

CLEVELAND — There is dense fog impacting travel Monday morning, read more here: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/dense-fog-advisory-issued-for-most-of-northern-ohio
Be patient, but Monday, Presidents' Day, will shape up to be a nice one. Once the morning fog fades, it will be mainly sunny and warmer. Most of us will soar into the 50s. Melting even more of that snowpack. The snow that is left is so slushy, too. More wet than frozen.
Lake Erie is following suit. Down to under 91% ice concentration with even more danger ahead. It will be in the 50s for most of this upcoming workweek. Wind and rain midweek, with thunder possible on Wednesday.
Enjoy this thaw, but don't forget, it's still February!
DAILY FORECAST:
President's Day: AM Fog. Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 55º
Tuesday: Super mild but mostly cloudy & cooler Lakeside. | High: 56º
Wednesday: Scattered rain with thunder possible, windy. | High: 59º
Thursday: Rain possible. Chilly. | High: 52º
Friday: Scattered thunder, mild & breezy. | High: 55º
