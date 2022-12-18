FORECAST: Lake Effect Snow

CLEVELAND — Accumulations for most of us will be well below 1". The exception could be northern Ashtabula County. A lake effect snow band could persist and deposit 2-5 inches of snow from Geneva to Conneaut Saturday night into Sunday night. Therefore, a winter weather advisory has been issued for the lakeshore of Ashtabula county until early Monday morning. 1-3'' will be possible in northern Geauga and Lake counties.

The rest of the area could see a little sunshine with just an isolated snow flurry. Dress for Winter again. Highs will only climb into the lower 30s during the day and it will feel even colder with a slight breeze!

We are monitoring a POTENTIAL WINTER STORM for late next week which will likely usher in bitter cold temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Shovelable snow is also possible by Thursday and Friday, setting the table for a White Christmas Day. REMEMBER: This potential storm is still several days out. Don't believe everything you see on the internet about snowfall totals. It is still WAY TOO EARLY for exact numbers. A lot will change between now and then. Trust the News5 Weather Team with your Holiday Travel Plans. Stay connected with us for the latest, accurate information as the Holidays approach!

What To Expect:

Sunday highs in the 30s

Lake effect snow

Quiet start to the week

Much Colder late next week!

Potential for SNOW in time for Christmas!



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix to west. Lake Effect to NE. Cold. | High: 32º

Monday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Seasonal. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Isolated rain. Blustery. | High: 34º

Thursday: Rain/Snow Showers. Cloudy. | High: 37º

Friday: Snow. Accumulations possible! Windy. Cold. | High: 20º

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. Cold. | High: 17º

Christmas Day: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 22º

