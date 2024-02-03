FORECAST: Quiet weekend and slowly getting brighter

CLEVELAND — The clouds are back. Sigh. Don't worry, though; the sun comes right back this weekend. We're looking brighter and warmer inland off of Lake Erie on Saturday and everywhere on Sunday. Temperatures will generally be around 40 degrees this weekend. However, water temperatures in Lake Erie are about 33-35 degrees, with a northerly wind this weekend, the lakeshore will be colder than communities away from the lake. On Saturday, plan for a range of temps of 34-42 degrees. On Sunday, plan for a rnage of temps between 37-48 degrees. All weekend will stay dry.

That trend rolls into the next work week as well! We could get back into the 50s even! It does not look to rain again until the end of next week!

What To Expect:



Tracking weekend sunshine

Slightly above average temps next week

Rain holds off until the end of the workweek

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Halfway through winter! Sun returns | High: 40º

Sunday: Sunny Sunday. Slightly above average. | High: 42º

Monday: Still Dry. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Near normal temps for early February. | High: 39º

