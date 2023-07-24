FORECAST: Summer heat, humidity and t-storms building this week

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue into next week, along with a warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us by the middle part of the work week. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!!
What To Expect:
- Isolated storm chances to begin work week
- Heating up
- Heading toward 90 degrees
- Don't forget the humidity climbs too!
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Isolated T-showers possible. Warm & muggy. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Isolated t-storms. Hot & humid. | High: 88º
Wednesday: Isolated t-storm. Hot & humid. | High: 91º
Thursday: Hotter & muggy. Few t-storms. | High: 93º
Friday: PM thunderstorms. | High: 90º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter