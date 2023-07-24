Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Summer heat, humidity and t-storms building this week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 3:39 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 03:39:23-04

CLEVELAND — On-and-off storm chances continue into next week, along with a warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest stretch of the season will be with us by the middle part of the work week. Highs look to be in the lower 90s; with mid 90s possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity!!

What To Expect:

  • Isolated storm chances to begin work week
  • Heating up
  • Heading toward 90 degrees
  • Don't forget the humidity climbs too!

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated T-showers possible. Warm & muggy. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms. Hot & humid. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Isolated t-storm. Hot & humid. | High: 91º

Thursday: Hotter & muggy. Few t-storms. | High: 93º

Friday: PM thunderstorms. | High: 90º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018