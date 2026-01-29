Forecast: Tracking lake effect snow showers and near record cold heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Another Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 AM Thursday, for our southern and western communities. Wind chills from -15 to -20 will be possible. This does not include Cleveland or Akron, but still anticipate sub-zero wind chills in those areas not under the advisory.

Isolated lake effect snow showers will still be possible for the next several days; thankfully, accumulations should be minor. But roads will still be slick! So take extra time and take it slow while traveling.

We're even colder tonight. Temps Friday & Saturday morning will be a few degrees BELOW zero with wind chills as low as -25º. You're going to hear a lot about the Polar Vortex weakening and allowing arctic air to spill south and into Ohio.

Next week looks slightly warmer but still not back to the norm... still not back to the 30s. Relentless polar blast.

Stay Warm, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated snow possible & frigid | High: 16º

Tonight: Cloud breaks, near record cold. | Low: -4º

Friday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 13º

Saturday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 14º

Sunday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 17º

Monday: Few snow showers possible, cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 26º

