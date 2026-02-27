Forecast: Warm today before winter returns this weekend

CLEVELAND — On Friday, highs will top off in the low to mid 50s for many, under mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the warmth will not last much longer than the end of the work week; colder air moves in for this weekend.

The weekend will be much colder, especially Saturday night and into Sunday. 40s midday Saturday will plummet to the low 20s by Sunday morning, with a few snow showers likely after sunset with a clipper. Temps struggle even to reach 30, with many locations only topping off in the upper 20s on Sunday. A quick inch or two is possible with this clipper Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Then, we are keeping a close eye on the start of next workweek as two separate storms could both impact us, or be near misses. Monday's storm, as of now, is expected to slide south and clip us with a few snow showers. Tuesday's storm is now expected to be stronger and warmer, meaning a transition from snow to ice to rain. This storm will then be the start of a major pattern change. Spring might finally be here for more than just a day or two by the end of the week! Stay tuned for updates on that.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: More sunshine, warmer and breezy. | High: 58º

Saturday: More clouds. Isolated snow possible late along the lakeshore. | High: 42º

Sunday: Much colder with a slim shot at snow early. | High: 29º

Monday: A few snow showers. | High: 30º

Tuesday: Scattered ice/rain mix. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Warming up with rain possible. | High: 48º

Thursday: Better shot at rain. | High: 50º

