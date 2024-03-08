FORECAST: Warming nicely before rain and cold take Ohio over this weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday gets warmer. We should be able to get our high temperatures up to near 60 degrees during the day. More rain will arrive Friday afternoon and last all the way through Saturday. Over an inch of rain will be possible between Friday and Saturday. Sunday, we could even see a few wet snowflakes and some accumulation! This is especially true in the snowbelt. Saturday temperatures get stuck in the middle 50s. Grab a coat for Sunday with highs in the 35 to 40-degree range.
We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10th, at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).
What To Expect:
- More rain Friday afternoon
- A soggy Saturday
- Scattered snowflakes on Sunday
- Warmth returns next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 62º
Saturday: Rain likely.| High: 54º
Sunday: Wet lake-effect snow. Windy. Some accumulation is possible. Trace to 2".| High: 38º
Monday: Drying out. Mostly sunny.| High: 46º
Tuesday: Warming back up.| High: 60º
