FORECAST: Warming nicely before rain and cold take Ohio over this weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday gets warmer. We should be able to get our high temperatures up to near 60 degrees during the day. More rain will arrive Friday afternoon and last all the way through Saturday. Over an inch of rain will be possible between Friday and Saturday. Sunday, we could even see a few wet snowflakes and some accumulation! This is especially true in the snowbelt. Saturday temperatures get stuck in the middle 50s. Grab a coat for Sunday with highs in the 35 to 40-degree range.

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10th, at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:



More rain Friday afternoon

A soggy Saturday

Scattered snowflakes on Sunday

Warmth returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 62º

Saturday: Rain likely.| High: 54º

Sunday: Wet lake-effect snow. Windy. Some accumulation is possible. Trace to 2".| High: 38º

Monday: Drying out. Mostly sunny.| High: 46º

Tuesday: Warming back up.| High: 60º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter