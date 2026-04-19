Hard freeze expected for back-to-back nights with some snowflakes

CLEVELAND — Say it ain't snow! Even colder weather arrives tonight, and with the cold, comes some snowflakes. It won't be a heavy or widespread snow, but a few locations could wake up to a coating on colder surfaces Monday morning. Actual lows will be near or below freezing, prompting freeze alerts.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for our entire viewing area from 11 p.m. this evening through 11 a.m. tomorrow. For more on the freeze, see this: Freeze Warning

Highs are stuck in the 40s this afternoon for most. A clipper will bring a few rain showers and even downpours after 5 p.m. with wet flakes mixing in closer to sunset. Snow could be briefly heavy overnight with some lake effect developing for the Monday morning commute. Frost and or freeze conditions will not just be on Monday morning. There will be another hard freeze Tuesday morning, before a new warm-up takes shape late Tuesday through the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Staying chilly and breezy with light PM rain/mix. | High: 48º

Monday: Cold with isolated rain/snowflakes. | High: 39º

Tuesday: More seasonable with sunshine. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Light rain possible. | High: 67º

Thursday: Morning shower possible, warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Storms at night. | High: 80º

Saturday: Storms possible, then turning colder. | High: 70º

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