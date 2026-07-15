Heat on the rise, Air Quality on the decline

Heat Cranking Up Across Northeast Ohio, Storm Chances Return for the Weekend

The hottest stretch of the week arrives today as temperatures climb to around 94 degrees under hazy skies. Add in the humidity, and it'll feel closer to 100 degrees for much of the afternoon. If you're spending time outside, take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated.

The haze will linger thanks to more wildfire smoke moving into the area, keeping skies from looking completely blue despite plenty of sunshine. The air quality will also be lower thanks to ground-level ozone. If you have breathing problems, take it easy. It has been hazy the last few days as well, thanks to wildfire smoke in our atmosphere. Thus far, it has been high in the sky. But it could potentially get lower to the ground by Thursday.

The heat doesn't back off much on Thursday. Highs stay in the lower 90s with another hot and humid day across Northeast Ohio.

Changes arrive by the end of the week. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday as the atmosphere becomes more active. Not everyone will see rain, but storm chances increase heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks wetter, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at times. The extra clouds and rain help knock temperatures back into the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, summer finally settles into something closer to normal. Highs drop into the lower 80s next week, bringing a more comfortable and seasonable feel after several days of intense heat.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 95-105º.| High: 94º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot, and humid.| High: 90º

Friday: Few storms. Hot and humid.| High: 89º

Saturday: Few storms possible. Muggy.| High: 85º

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