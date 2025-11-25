HOLIDAY TRAVEL ALERT: Tracking rain, wind, frigid temps and snow the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a very active holiday forecast. Rain, snow, strong winds - oh my!

We're soaked today. It's light rain but steady from late morning into the afternoon. We'll get some breaks in the rain closer to the evening drive, but we won't totally dry out all day... or all night. In fact, tonight, we'll still be dodging a few showers with temps holding near 50º!

We're still near 50º at sunrise Wednesday morning with a few showers left over... that's when the story changes.

We drop from 50º, through the 40s, and into the 30s by noon! That means our rain showers will be changing to snow showers during the afternoon and evening commute.

Today and tomorrow are HUGE travel days on the roads... Make sure you're staying informed and are prepared for delays.

The storm pulls out quickly, but on the backside, it gets even colder! Plan for 20s at night, lower 30s during the days, and you may have guessed... Lake Effect Snow is expected!

Plan on heavy snow in squalls east of CLE and into the primary snowbelt on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This will impact travel over the holiday. Not only is snow expected, but it will also be windy. This could cause blowing and drifting snow, plus brutal wind chills!

We may even get in on another round of rain and snow to finish out the Holiday Weekend. More on that round as we get into the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mild & wet with steady light rain. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Dropping temperatures. Rain changing to snow. | High: 50º -> 30s by noon

Thanksgiving Day: Col & windy with lake effect snow. | High: 35º

Friday: Less wid but still cold & snowy east. | High: 33º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 35º

