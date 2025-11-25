Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Storm Watch issued for the primary Snow Belt in Northeast Ohio

snow background
snow background
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties for Thursday and Friday. Significant snowfall is likely.

Watch the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill:

Heavy lake effect snow likely in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties

Remember, a watch means the ingredients for impactful weather are likely. The ingredients for lake effect snow are all lined up. Cold air blowing over a warm Lake Erie in a direction favorable to support snow squalls.

A warning means the impactful weather is imminent and/or currently occurring.

The watch will likely be upgraded to a warning late Wednesday once the snow bands start setting up.

Poster image.jpg
News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill

It's still too early to talk specifics, but as we get a better handle on timing and location of these snow bands. Snowfall rates of 1" to 2" per hour are likely. Some spots in the primary snowbelt could see up to 12" of snow where squalls persist.

Lake effect snow blankets parts of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on March 3
File Image

