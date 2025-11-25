Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high-profile vehicles ahead of Thanksgiving winter storm

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a high wind travel ban for high-profile vehicles starting Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch issued for the primary Snow Belt in Northeast Ohio

Due to high winds, rain and snow coming to northern Ohio this week, high-profile vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the turnpike from Wednesday at 8 a.m. to Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The following types of vehicles will be banned:



All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded).

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer.

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers).

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet.

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet.

The following vehicles will be permitted:



Self-propelled motor homes.

Low-profile trailers.

Fold-down camper trailers.

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units.

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers.

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded.

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer.

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet.

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet.

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet.

Buses with three or more axles, less than 45 feet.

Plan on heavy snow in squalls east of Cleveland and into the primary snowbelt on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This will impact travel over the holiday. The wind could cause blowing and drifting snow, as well as brutal wind chills.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties for Thursday and Friday. Significant snowfall is likely.

The travel ban will be evaluated throughout the weather event.